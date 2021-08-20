Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

PDN stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,639. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48.

