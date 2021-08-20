TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.33. The company had a trading volume of 171,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,113. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.