MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches Market Cap of $440,763.34

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $440,763.34 and $5.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026741 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 424,227,916 coins and its circulating supply is 146,925,988 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

