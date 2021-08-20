Energy Web Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.21 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $397.22 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $13.21 or 0.00027148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00140830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00148717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,669.76 or 0.99993735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00925042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.85 or 0.00706453 BTC.

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

