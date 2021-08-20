YIELD App Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $56.45 million and $1.52 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.00846511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002136 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,126,827 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

