AscendEX (BitMax) Token Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.00846511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002136 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

