Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £162.90

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £162.90 ($212.84).

Several analysts have issued reports on FLTR shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £162.57 ($212.40) to £170.04 ($222.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON:FLTR traded up GBX 6.63 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting £136.62 ($178.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £131.64. The company has a market cap of £23.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.25. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.