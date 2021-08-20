Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Analyst Recommendations for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.