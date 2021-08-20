Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

