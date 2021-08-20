Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been given a C$2.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price.

Montage Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.68. 435,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,335. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.63 and a one year high of C$1.27.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

