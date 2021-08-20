Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the second quarter worth about $95,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 233,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $250.12 million, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

