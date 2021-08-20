Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $231,621,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,743,687.

SNAP stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,067,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.60.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

