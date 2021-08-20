Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Shares of M stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

