Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Cut by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

AVGO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $472.81. 19,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

