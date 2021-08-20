Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 502.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 241,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 256,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.77. 87,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

