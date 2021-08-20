1,392 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 125,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,906. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.