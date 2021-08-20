J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 167.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 379,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 344,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,800,126. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

