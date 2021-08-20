DAD (DAD) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. DAD has a market cap of $100.92 million and approximately $24.32 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAD has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00851446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002167 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.