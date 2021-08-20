Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.47. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $676.89. 511,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,549,535. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $666.48. The company has a market capitalization of $670.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.5% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.1% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

