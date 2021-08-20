Brokerages Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target at $46.25

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LASR. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in nLIGHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LASR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.68. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.