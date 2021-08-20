Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) PT at C$47.00

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.88.

AFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.88. 51,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,773. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The stock has a market cap of C$504.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

