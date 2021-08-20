Analysts Set IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Target Price at $2.88

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IMV by 252.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IMV in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. On average, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IMV
IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
