Helikon Investments Ltd Purchases 5,149,532 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149,532 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold comprises approximately 53.5% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 10.58% of Eldorado Gold worth $191,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100,638 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 218,935 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,132. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.