Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 2.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,032,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,613,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,816,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.