iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

