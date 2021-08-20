Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $25.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,440.53. 26,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,590. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,489.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

