Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $3.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.86 to $20.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,524. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

