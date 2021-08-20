Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$182.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.13 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,289. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $112.09. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,706 shares of company stock valued at $15,321,468 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

