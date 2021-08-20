Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50. Adyen has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $59.37.

Adyen’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.