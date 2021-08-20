Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

PXLW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. 138,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,753. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

