Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 124.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,664,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,568,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 635,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 319,320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 479,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 170,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 371,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

HTRB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,808. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.