Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117,687.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 592,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 591,970 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.89. 3,136,950 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71.

