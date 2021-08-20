Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 321.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UNH traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.07. The stock had a trading volume of 74,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $406.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $428.35.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.