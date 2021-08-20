Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Update

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 21.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded up $23.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4,077.73. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,265.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $2,624.50 and a 52-week high of $4,390.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

