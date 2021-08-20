BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $18.49 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $22.22 on Friday, reaching $2,735.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,575.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.