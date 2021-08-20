Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,511 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,733% compared to the average daily volume of 137 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $70.85. 29,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,235. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

