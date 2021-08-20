TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 425,328 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 189,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.