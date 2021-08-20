Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 278,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.