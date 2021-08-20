MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $31.14. 101,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,488,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

