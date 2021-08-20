Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.73

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $72.72, with a volume of 1413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $7,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

