0x (ZRX) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $886.17 million and approximately $78.77 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00848902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048887 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002170 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

