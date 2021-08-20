bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report $42.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $130.60 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $19.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $90.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.45 million, with estimates ranging from $31.61 million to $190.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

BLUE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 13,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,801. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in bluebird bio by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in bluebird bio by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 318,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in bluebird bio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

