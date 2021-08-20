$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report $2.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.78 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.66. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

