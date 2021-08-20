iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. 29,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,190. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $53.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.