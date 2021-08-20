Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys 364 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,297. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18.

