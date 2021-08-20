Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $304,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $168.94. 2,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,266. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

