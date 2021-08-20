Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 15.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $26,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,385,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149,446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $111.74. 1,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,243. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.32.

