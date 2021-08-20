J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

