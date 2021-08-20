HyperDAO Achieves Market Cap of $8.90 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 9% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00851446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002167 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

