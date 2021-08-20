Caspian Trading Down 22.6% This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $7.23 million and $31,480.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.39 or 0.00852693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

