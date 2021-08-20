iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 63,028 shares.The stock last traded at $70.73 and had previously closed at $70.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

